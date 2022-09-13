CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

CFFEW stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

