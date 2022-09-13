Channels Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Channels coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Channels has a market capitalization of $89,808.53 and $73,912.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Channels has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Channels alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Channels Profile

Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Channels Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Channels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Channels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.