Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 382.3% from the August 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.2 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
CGIFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. 5,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $7.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.82.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Featured Stories
