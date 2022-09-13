Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) PT Raised to $174.00 at Mizuho

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $167.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNG. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.30. 73,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,996. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 800.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

