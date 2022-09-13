Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 8.5% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $15.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,352,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.