Chia Network (XCH) Market Cap Hits $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Chia Network Coin Trading

