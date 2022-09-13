ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.96

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOSGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

