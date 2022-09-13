Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.68

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 2434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

