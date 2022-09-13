Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 357.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after buying an additional 202,627 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. 55,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.