Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CI traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.70. 80,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,965. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.26.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

