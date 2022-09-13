Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542,864 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 4.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. 265,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,146,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

