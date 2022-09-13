Citigroup Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $110.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,937,000 after buying an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $199,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.