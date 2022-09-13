Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Equities researchers at Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD stock traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $100.06. 7,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $130.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,518.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $4,970,719. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.