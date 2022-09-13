Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Equities researchers at Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD stock traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $100.06. 7,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $130.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,518.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $4,970,719. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.