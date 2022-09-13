ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $44.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.90.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

