Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12.

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64.

On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92.

On Friday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $7.09 on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,821,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

