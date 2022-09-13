CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CNB Financial Price Performance

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $437.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. Analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 227,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

