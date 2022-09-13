CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
CNB Financial Price Performance
CNB Financial stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $437.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. Analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 227,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
