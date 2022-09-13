Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) Shares Up 29,900%

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTBG – Get Rating) shares shot up 29,900% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Coil Tubing Technology Stock Up 29,900.0 %

Coil Tubing Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc, a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coil Tubing Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coil Tubing Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.