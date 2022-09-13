Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Decreased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,472,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 315,670 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 4.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,770,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.