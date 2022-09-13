Comparing Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nam Tai Property and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 2.32 $15.69 million $1.03 4.10 Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 9.68 $170.55 million $1.18 14.52

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property. Nam Tai Property is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30%

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Nam Tai Property on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

