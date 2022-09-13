Comparing Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -324.99% -31.56% -28.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $101.25 million 2.17 $79.57 million N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 7.49 -$13.83 million ($2.70) -5.94

This table compares Genfit and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genfit and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Genfit presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.62%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 229.07%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genfit.

Risk & Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and with Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

