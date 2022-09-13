Comparing Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Mitesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 9.06 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.78 Mitesco $120,000.00 218.67 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -1.93

Analyst Ratings

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reunion Neuroscience. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reunion Neuroscience and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08% Mitesco -3,623.87% -4,559.69% -150.67%

Summary

Reunion Neuroscience beats Mitesco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

