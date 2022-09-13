Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Linden Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 35.9% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 794,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 783.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,133,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTA remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 988,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,154. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Further Reading

