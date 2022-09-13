Contrasting AEye (LIDR) and Its Peers

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AEye to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

AEye has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEye and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million -$65.01 million -2.30 AEye Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.15

Profitability

AEye’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares AEye and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88% AEye Competitors -295.26% -5.61% -3.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AEye and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 AEye Competitors 415 2104 2887 33 2.47

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 739.00%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 34.97%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

AEye competitors beat AEye on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

