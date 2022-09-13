Contrasting FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) & OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FluoroPharma Medical and OncoCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoCyte 0 1 4 0 2.80

Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.4% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and OncoCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OncoCyte $7.73 million 13.59 -$64.10 million ($0.72) -1.23

FluoroPharma Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OncoCyte.

Volatility & Risk

FluoroPharma Medical has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A OncoCyte -846.58% -54.28% -25.64%

Summary

OncoCyte beats FluoroPharma Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FluoroPharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

