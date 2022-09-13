Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.64.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

