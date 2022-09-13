Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Trading Up 2%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.33. Approximately 57,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,266,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

