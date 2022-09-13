CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $92.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,090,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,234,000 after purchasing an additional 557,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

