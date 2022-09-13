Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.06 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Price Performance

NASDAQ COUP traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 110,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

