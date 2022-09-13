CREDIT Reaches Market Cap of $205,842.62 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $205,842.62 and approximately $710.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.