Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $67.16 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018606 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

