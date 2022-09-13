Critical Contrast: Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate -16.22% -4.88% -4.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Santa Fe Financial and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $43.16 million 1.00 -$2.97 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.66 $5.45 million ($0.40) -25.00

Blue Ridge Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.4% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Santa Fe Financial beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2021, the company owned 9,405 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

