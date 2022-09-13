CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.55. The stock had a trading volume of 106,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.38. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of -246.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

