Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

DAOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,678. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.