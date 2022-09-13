CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CTP from €20.00 ($20.41) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

CTPVF remained flat at 13.90 on Tuesday. CTP has a twelve month low of 13.83 and a twelve month high of 13.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of 13.90.

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

