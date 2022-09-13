Curio Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $370.00 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Curio has traded down 0% against the dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $73,579.70 and approximately $370.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,623.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004885 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00053344 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012994 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005396 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00075092 BTC.
About Curio
CUR is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
