CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,924,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $296,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,513 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.65. The company had a trading volume of 151,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,124. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

