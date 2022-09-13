CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.60 EPS.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

