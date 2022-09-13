Cyclub (CYCLUB) Price Down 23.7% This Week

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclub has a market cap of $12.94 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00821934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014997 BTC.

About Cyclub

Cyclub launched on August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official website is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.

Cyclub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

