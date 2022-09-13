Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Bought by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,195 shares during the period. Danimer Scientific makes up about 0.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 715,785 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 365.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 490.1% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 472,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 392,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,862,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 264,576 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 19,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.60. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,327 shares of company stock valued at $534,767 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.