Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 215,571 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,998,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 12.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 183,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,640. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.45.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.