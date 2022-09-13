Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,201. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.92. 145,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,359. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $181.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

