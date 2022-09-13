Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $940,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8,356.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Emerson Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 387,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 73,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

FND traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.66. 38,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

