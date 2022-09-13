Davidson Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 0.5% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

TSCO stock traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.28. 31,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,220. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average is $204.64. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

