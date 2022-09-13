Davidson Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded down $8.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.55. 25,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.00 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

