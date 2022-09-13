Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,686,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $331.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

