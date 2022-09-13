DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

DTEA stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.71.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

