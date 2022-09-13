Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a growth of 359.4% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Deep Yellow Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 115,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.02.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

About Deep Yellow

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.