Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a growth of 359.4% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Deep Yellow Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 115,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.02.
About Deep Yellow
