Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DCTH opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Insider Activity

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at $500,938.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

