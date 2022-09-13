Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.34 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.
Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.
In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
