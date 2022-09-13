Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Demant A/S to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 26th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.25.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Demant A/S stock remained flat at $29.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

